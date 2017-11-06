Dancing on Ice 2018: Fourth judge announced It's all set to be an exciting new series!

It's official – Ashley Banjo is the fourth and final Dancing on Ice judge! The 29-year-old Diversity star confirmed the news himself during an appearance on Loose Women on Monday. He will join fellow panellists Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Jason Gardiner when the show returns to ITV at the start of 2018. Speaking about his judging style, Ashley said: "This show feels like it's embedded into society. I was really excited to be part of the revamp and the refresh. I'm going to be myself, be constructive, and just be ready for Jason! I'm going to be honest. If someone is great, I'll tell them they're great. If people need telling that it was bad, I'll tell them."

Ashley Banjo is the fourth and final Dancing on Ice judge to be announced

Ashley was widely rumoured to be joining the panel; back in October This Morning presenter Rylan Clark-Neal shared the news live on air, with Holly Willoughby – who will be hosting the new series alongside her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield - remarking: "Ashley Banjo is going to be a great addition to the series."

The official confirmation came shortly after it was revealed British athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton had joined the 2018 celebrity line-up. Speaking about her decision to sign up, the 28-year-old said: "It is an opportunity and I was told in the past I'd never be able to run again, and that was not nice to be told. Now that my body feels good, I've been given a challenge, an opportunity, I'm going to give it my best shot. I came across [fellow contestant] Kem from Love Island and we saw each other at the ice rink. He saw my skills, I saw his skills… I'm better than him!"

Athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton was the tenth celebrity to join the 2018 line-up

Perri joins previously confirmed celebrities Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Monty Panesar, Alex Beresford and Donna Air.