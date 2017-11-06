EastEnders spoiler: Max Branning vows revenge on Ian Beale in explosive Christmas storyline Christmas on Albert Square is shaping up to be very sinister

Is this the end of EastEnders favourite Ian Beale? The beloved Albert Square resident faces being killed off in an explosive Christmas storyline. According to The Sun, Max Branning (Jake Wood) is plotting his revenge against Ian - played by Adam Woodyatt - after he was wrongly framed over the death of Lucy Beale. A source told the publication: "Max becomes obsessed with revenge and that means wanting rid of Ian - but this time for good. It's a classic old-school storyline that will leave the viewers on the edge of their seats."

Max Branning is set to get his revenge on Ian Beale

The insider added: "Ian has been top of Max's list since he came out of prison. In the run up to Christmas Max is a man on the edge and takes matters in his own hands when he tries to kill Ian. How Max will try to finish him off is not clear yet, but the episodes are set to be gripping." Over the past few weeks, Max has been taking revenge on various Albert Square residents since he was released from prison. He has since teamed up with James Willmott-Brown, who is on a mission to slowly take over the Square with the help of his family. Soap star Jake, 45, previously teased that his character's revenge storyline could play out on screens for a few years. He told Radio Times: "All the best storylines that people enjoy are mapped out over a long period. With Max and Stacey - that was always a three-year storyline and Max's revenge is going to play out for at least that long, hopefully."

EastEnders: BBC investigation after script for Christmas special is 'stolen'

Last week, the BBC revealed they have launched an investigation after a script for the EastEnders' Christmas special was reportedly stolen and offered to a journalist for money. According to the MailOnline, a temporary worker attempted to sell them the script for £4,000. It included the nature of Abi and Lauren Branning's shock exit from the soap, which he described to the publication as a "really dramatic ending". It was revealed back in September that Max Branning's daughters Lauren and Abi – played by Jacqueline Jossa and Lorna Fitzgerald - would be leaving the show, as part of a shake-up by new producer John Yorke.