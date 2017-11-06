The Crown series 2: New trailer sees the Queen and Prince Philip face marital trouble

With only weeks to go before the second instalment of The Crown drops on Netflix, show bosses have released a brand new trailer of the popular period drama, which stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith as The Queen and Prince Philip. The teaser hints at betrayal as the royal family struggle with changing times – and it isn't long before the monarch is faced with an illegal war in Egypt and the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, following his devastating scandal. The young Queen can be seen telling her "wild spirit" of a husband that his "restlessness has to be a thing of the past". She tells Prince Philip: "The monarchy is too fragile - you keep telling me yourself. One more scandal, one more national embarrassment and it would all be over."

STORY: Olivia Colman shares her excitement after landing role in The Crown

The trailer also focuses on Princess Margaret, who is played by Vanessa Kirby, getting cosy with royal photographer Lord Snowdon (Matthew Goode). Trying to break away from royal protocol, Margaret can be heard saying: "I know who I am, a woman for the modern age. Free to live, free to love and free to break away." It is likely that the show, which will take place between 1955 and 1964, will delve into Snowdon's infidelities before and after his marriage to the Princess.

Claire Foy and Matt Smith as the young Queen and Prince Philip

The Crown: We spent the day at filming location Audley End House

The Crown will also feature the fallout of the Kennedy assassination as Michael C Hall takes on the role of US President John F Kennedy and Jodi Balfour as his wife Jackie. The Crown follows the story of the British royal family, beginning in 1947 with Elizabeth's engagement to Prince Philip and gradually progressing through her reign. As the teaser comes to end, the Queen cryptically addresses someone out of shot: "There is no possibility of my forgiving you. The question is, how on earth can you forgive yourself?" It was confirmed last week that actress Olivia Colman will take over from Claire as the monarch. It has not yet been revealed who will take over the role of Prince Philip from former Doctor Who star Matt.

The second series of The Crown will premiere on Netflix on December 8.