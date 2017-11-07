Dancing on Ice: Soap star favourite becomes 11th celebrity contestant The actor is swapping the cobbles for the ice skating rink…

The 11th celebrity to join the Dancing on Ice 2018 series has been announced. Coronation Street favourite Antony Cotton is swapping the cobbles for the ice skating rink in a bid to win the upcoming ITV series. The news was confirmed in a special message aired during the soap’s credits on Monday night, with the 42-year-old actor saying: "I'm Antony Cotton from Coronation Street and I've got some really cool news. Dancing on Ice is back, and guess what? I'm a contestant! I better get my skates on – I've got practising to do."

In total, 12 celebrities will be taking to the ice in the hopes of impressing the judging panel: skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo. The rebooted ice skating show will return to ITV at the start of 2018, starring previously confirmed contestants Perri Shakes-Drayton, Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Monty Panesar, Alex Beresford and Donna Air.

British athlete Perri was the tenth star to join the line-up, and the 28-year-old spoke of her excitement at joining the competition. “It is an opportunity and I was told in the past I'd never be able to run again, and that was not nice to be told. Now that my body feels good, I've been given a challenge, an opportunity, I'm going to give it my best shot,” she said. “I came across [fellow contestant] Kem from Love Island and we saw each other at the ice rink. He saw my skills, I saw his skills… I'm better than him!"