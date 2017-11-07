Davood Ghadami reveals how EastEnders co-star Bonnie Langsford helped him prepare for Strictly The actor spoke to HELLO! Online at the Inside Soap Awards

Davood Ghadami took time off from his Strictly rehearsals on Monday night to attend the Inside Soap Awards alongside dance partner Nadiya Bychkova. The talented EastEnders actor - who picked up an award for Sexiest Male at the event - chatted to HELLO! Online about how his on-screen mum Bonnie Langsford helped prepare him for the BBC dance show.

Recalling the moment Bonnie – a professional dancer – found out that he would be on the popular programme, Davood said: "When the news came out that I was going to be on Strictly Come Dancing, Bonnie and I were on set together. Bonnie just ran up and jumped on my shoulder and said 'you will be great with the lifts.'" He added: "With Bonnie saying I would be okay made me confident I could do it, she also gave me a few little tips on leg work."

STORY: Davood Ghadami plays down the Strictly curse

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova at the Inside Soap Awards

Now halfway through the competition, Davood and Nadiya are ready to take things to the next level. "Strictly is going really well, we've just come back from training. We are taking it quite seriously now – you have to at this stage as we are halfway through. It was a really good week last week but I am still hoping to make progress," the 35-year-old star revealed.

Bonnie Langsford helped prepare Davood for Strictly Come Dancing

Davood, who shares daughters Eva, six, and five-year-old Grace with wife Isobel, also revealed that his children are big Strictly fans. "My daughters are such big fans of the show and they have their own favourites, beyond obviously daddy. They love watching Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse as well and are getting really into it. They know all the judges and have their favourite judges – although I can't say who!" he said.