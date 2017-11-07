Emmerdale's Gillian Kearney reveals she knows who killed Emma The actress walked away with Best Bad Girl at the Inside Soap Awards on Monday night

Emmerdale's Gillian Kearney has revealed she knows who killed her character Emma Barton. Speaking to HELLO! Online at the Inside Soap Awards, the actress – who walked away with the Best Bad Girl award – teased that she knows the outcome of the much-talked about storyline. "I know who pushed Emma but I can't tell you that! You will have to watch it and see, it will be revealed in December," she said.

Gillian left the ITV soap following her character's dramatic death in September, but is still very much a fan of the show. "I still watch Emmerdale, I miss everybody so nice to be here tonight, it’s like a family and we are all great mates," she said.

Emmerdales Gillian Kearney teased who killed Emma Barton

Natalie J Robb - who plays Moira Barton - one of the seven murder suspects, was also in attendance at the star-studded event, and revealed that there were still many twists and turns to come before the outcome is revealed. "All the clues haven’t been revealed yet so have to wait and see - that's the beauty of it, and why I love being a part of it," she said. When asked whether she thinks Moira could have been the culprit, Natalie added: "Is she guilty? Or is it that she has had a baby? I mean having a baby at that age would be enough to tip you over the edge!"

Loading the player...

Emma's murderer is set to be revealed in December

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the ITV soap, added: "They have done a few different endings. The person who killed her must know though."

It was a successful night for Emmerdale, who walked away eight wins, including the prestigious Best Soap award for the third year running. Zoe Henry, who plays Rhona Goskirk, told HELLO! Online: "It's incredible, we feel extremely privileged. We are always a little anxious when we go to these things as we think it can't go on forever but we have done it again!" Amy added: "We never take it for granted, we are so grateful for all the support, it's amazing. We are so lucky to work with an amazing team of people."