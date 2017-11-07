WATCH: New Fifty Shades Freed trailer has landed - and it looks amazing! Fifty Shades Freed will be released on Valentine's Day in 2018

With only months to go before Fifty Shades Freed is released on the big screen, fans have been given a look at the final instalment of the steamy trilogy. A brand new trailer for the upcoming movie, which has been released, sees Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reprise their roles as brooding billionaire Christian Grey and timid Anastasia Steele as they settle into wedded bliss. The trailer also hints at danger for the happily married couple, showing Ana driving while being chased, and being held at knifepoint.

The final chapter begins this Valentine’s Day. Watch the trailer, and book tickets now: https://t.co/PItwn4ZJ0R pic.twitter.com/wIAnUbd0x7 — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) November 6, 2017

The teaser also introduces a new blonde architect Gia Matteo, played by Arielle Kebbel. Clearly posing a threat to Ana, the newcomer tells Christian: "I'm going to build you a fabulous house," to which Ana exclaims: "Please stop speaking to my husband as if I weren't here." With Gia trying to apologise, the newlywed cuts in with "you may call me Mrs Grey". The film's official Twitter account shared the trailer on Monday, writing: "The final chapter begins this Valentine's Day."

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: "This actually looks like it could be the best one, and I thought nothing would top Darker." Another remarked: "Oh my god that trailer was so good and lit I can't wait to see it this movie is gonna be so damn good." A third post read: "I can't wait now till it's finally here, bring it on." The teaser trailer avoids giving away the plot, and the official synopsis for the film reads: "Christian and Anastasia have become a couple, but Christian's past is coming back to haunt Anastasia." The film will be released on Valentine's Day in 2018.