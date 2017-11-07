Dancing on Ice 2018: First look at the judges and presenters Dancing on Ice returns to ITV next year!

Only months to go before we see Dancing on Ice back on our TV screens, Phillip Schofield has teased fans with a few snaps from set - most likely during a promotional shoot. The This Morning host was joined by on-screen partner Holly Willoughby as well as professional ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer Ashley Banjo, who will all sit on the judging panel alongside returning judge Jason Gardiner. Each week, the beloved ITV series will see celebrities and their professional skaters perform on the ice in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home.

Phillip Schofield shared a selfie on Snapchat with his Dancing on Ice co-stars

Although the full celebrity line-up is yet to be revealed, ITV have confirmed Coronation Street favourite Antony Cotton, soap star Brooke Vincent, GBBO's Candice Brown, Jake Quickenden, Monty Panesar, Alex Beresford and Donna Air will all take part. Speaking about his return to the series, Phillip revealed: "I'm often told how much people have missed Dancing on Ice, and with the show so fondly remembered, it's exciting for us all to now have the chance to breathe new life into the show, and of course spending an extra day of the week with Holly is the icing on the cake!"

Holly added: "I'm so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much! Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it's even more special as it's the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It's full of wonderful memories and I can't wait to make some new ones." The show originally ran on ITV from 2006 to 2014, with celebrities including Ray Quinn and Beth Tweddle all gaining victory in past years. Phil and Holly hosted from 2006 to 2011 after which Holly was replaced by Christine Lampard from 2012 to 2014. Each week, a celebrity and their professional skater would perform in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home.