Dancing on Ice: Final celebrity contestant revealed The new series will air at the start of 2018

The 12th Dancing on Ice contestant has been announced. Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring is the final celebrity to join the 2018 line-up, with the news confirmed on Wednesday morning. "It's quite a daunting challenge," said the 39-year-old, who has also appeared in Doctors and Holby City. "The first day was pretty tough. I thought I'd be better than I was! I fell over once. It's very technical; it's the way you hold yourself, the positioning of your feet. Balancing is the hardest thing to do. I thought, 'Well, I can do yoga, I can obviously skate on ice…' No Steph, you can't!”

Stephanie completes the 2018 line-up, with all 12 contestants now unveiled. She joins previously confirmed celebs Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Monty Panesar, Alex Beresford, Donna Air, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Coronation Street's Antony Cotton.

Antony, 42, was the 11th star to join the competition, announcing the news himself in a special message that aired during the soap's end credits on Monday night. "I'm Antony Cotton from Coronation Street and I've got some really cool news,” he said. "Dancing on Ice is back, and guess what? I'm a contestant! I better get my skates on – I've got practising to do."

Most of the gang 😊😊 sooooo good to be talking ice again #DancingOnIce A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:00am PST

The rebooted ice skating show will return to ITV at the start of 2018, with judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo. It will be hosted once again by This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who have already been giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the new series. On Tuesday, Holly shared a photo on her Instagram account, showing her posing in a long, white dress, teasing: "Day 1 of something very exciting today… ❄." Phillip, meanwhile, has shared a few snaps from the set, most likely taken during a promotional shoot, showing him and Holly posing with judges Ashley, Jayne and Christopher.