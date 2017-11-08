WATCH: Sky Cinema's nostalgic Christmas advert will tug at your heartstrings The countdown to Christmas has officially started!

Sky Cinema has joined the likes of John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's in the battle for this year's best Christmas advert with their heartwarming offering, which will leave you reaching for the tissues. Centred around family classic, The Sound of Music, the advert tells the moving story of a mother and daughter and the Christmases they spend together over the course of 25 years. The short clip opens with a four-year-old girl watching the iconic film - which is one of the first movies to be broadcast on Sky in 1989 - for the first time, taking viewers on a touching journey through her teenage years and a gap year spent travelling, before finally revealing the daughter as a mother herself, beginning a new cycle of Christmas movie traditions.

The tagline reads: "Nothing brings people together like a movie at Christmas." The ad stars Grantchester actress Maimie McCoy as the mother, while sisters Billie, four, Dolly, seven, and ten-year-old Beau Gadsdon take on the role of the young daughter, two of which - Dolly and Beau - featured in 2016 hit Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This TV advert is one of three that will air throughout the next two months. The second Sky Cinema ad stays with the mother and daughter and focuses on a letter to Santa, drawing inspiration from the wide array of Christmas classics.

The final ad will take audiences through the doors of a themed advent calendar, providing a glimpse at some of the new premieres available on Sky Cinema throughout the festive season. Sky Cinema director Ian Lewis said: "The Sky Cinema Christmas campaign taps into the emotional connection we all have with our favourite movies at Christmas. Everyone has a Christmas tradition and watching the same film year on year is something many will identify with."