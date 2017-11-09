Debbie McGee and Strictly's Giovanni Pernice further fuel romance rumours The Italian dancer has opened up about his relationship with Debbie

Debbie McGee's Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice has fuelled romance of a romance between the pair by opening up about their special relationship. Despite a 32-year age-gap between the couple, Giovanni, 27, told the Mirror he has a deep connection with the star. "I've got the winning partner, not just in this competition, but for the rest of my life," the Italian dancer said. "Debbie has to be the best person I've met in this country so far. She is just amazing."

Reports of a potential romance between Debbie and Giovanni have been rife ever since they shared a kiss on the dance floor back in September. During an appearance on This Morning, Debbie later opened up about the steamy moment, admitting it had been a spontaneous decision. "In rehearsals, I just caressed his cheek gently. But then I didn't realise until I watched it back, I really went for it! It was a bit of a smacker!"

Debbie McGee has been romantically linked to her Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice

Debbie – widow of magician Paul Daniels – has previously spoken about her bond with Giovanni, and touched upon the romance rumours. "I absolutely adore him and I have no doubt that he adores me," the 59-year-old said in an interview with Bella magazine. "We have a great working dance partnership and we really love each other as human beings, so I can see why people want to say there is something going on."

STORY: Mollie King finally addresses rumours of a romance with Strictly's AJ Pritchard

But, Debbie added, their relationship remains utterly professional. "We have great chemistry and love dancing together. But there's nothing going on." She continued: "For a woman of my age, it makes me feel fantastic. To be nearly 60 and have people think I'd be having an affair with such a good-looking Italian is good for one's confidence!"