Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, 14, asks adult fans to stop harassing his co-stars Many celebrities took to Twitter to defend Finn Wolfhard and his co-stars

Finn Wolfhard has asked fans of Stranger Things to stop harassing his friends and colleagues, many of whom are child actors. The 14-year-old recently came under fire when an adult fan complained that he didn't greet him when entering a hotel, which led to several celebrities taking to Twitter to defend him.

Finn tweeted about the incident

Finn, who plays Mike in the hit Netflix show, tweeted: "Hey everybody! I don't wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya'll know who you are. Why I even have to tweet that, I don't know. Anyone who calls themselves a 'fan' and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii." Finn's co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will on the show, wrote: "So true. We really love the fans. Finn is the nicest guy you will ever know. We all work so hard, and need a break sometimes," while Barb actress Shannon Purser added: "Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too."

Finn's co-star Noah defended him

Former child star Sophie Turner, who found fame playing Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones at the age of 13, also defended Finn. She wrote: "Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the Stranger Things kids' hotels etc, and then abuse them when they don't stop for them is super weird. A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B. is then is offended when the CHILD doesn't stop." She later added: "And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don't pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo. Doesn't that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man."