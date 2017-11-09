Kevin Spacey to be replaced in a completed film Kevin Spacey has been replaced in a film that is due to be released 22 December

Kevin Spacey has been replaced by Christopher Plummer for an upcoming film, All the Money in the World. Although the film was entirely finished, and due to be released on 22 December, the Ridley Scott film will undergo reshoots following several allegations made against the House of Cards actor over the past few weeks.

According to Variety, Kevin spent two weeks filming the movie where he plays the late Jean Paul Getty, whose teenage grandson was kidnapped in 1973. Kevin's former co-stars, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, are expected to take part in reshooting the film. The actor has been accused of sexual harassment by several men and women since Anthony Rapp alleged that the actor had acted inappropriately towards him when he was 14.

Kevin released a statement following the allegations which read: "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

He continued: "This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fuelled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour."