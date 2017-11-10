Ryan Giggs breaks silence on relationship with Strictly's Gemma Atkinson The actress has also been linked to pro dancer Gorka Marquez

Ryan Giggs has spoken for the first time about his rumoured romance with Strictly's Gemma Atkinson. The former footballer, 43, appeared with Gemma's Key 103 breakfast show this week, where he was asked by her co-hosts about reports the pair are romantically involved. "Me and Gemma have been friends for a long time," he replied. "And you know, as if!" As the studio burst out laughing, Gemma, 32, replied: "Oh cheers!" before adding: "Anyone I hang out with of the opposite sex, people say I'm going out with. Whenever we all go out together as friends, people say we're in a relationship."

Gemma Atkinson and Ryan Giggs fuelled romance rumours in October

Rumours of a romance between Gemma and Ryan first surfaced earlier this year, when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date together. The reports were further fuelled in October when the duo dined out again in Manchester. Gemma took to Instagram to share a photo showing her enjoying an intimate dinner out at Ryan's eatery, George's Restaurant, in Worsley. Smiling for the camera, the Hollyoaks actress was pictured with Ryan, her dancer partner Aljaz Skorjanec and two other companions. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Thanks for having us! Fab night in George's Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang #Mates #Oldskool."

Gorka Marquez addressed his 'romance' with Gemma during an appearance on This Morning

During her time on Strictly, Gemma has also been linked to professional dancer Gorka Marquez, partner of fellow contestant Alexandra Burke. On Thursday, Gorka addressed the speculation during an appearance on This Morning, claiming he has "no time" for any other woman, except Alexandra. "I had breakfast with Gemma, just as friends for breakfast," he explained. "I'm sure. The only time I have time, I spend it with her (Alexandra) she's the only woman in my life right now!" Responding to reports she has fallen out with Gorka over his 'romance' with Gemma, Alexandra added: "It's heartbreaking. It's hard to read things that are untrue. It's a shame."