Charlotte Hawkins cries live on air after watching John Lewis Christmas advert The Good Morning Britain presenter was left in tears by Moz the Monster

Charlotte Hawkins was left in tears after watching John Lewis' touching Christmas advert for the very first time. The Good Morning Britain presenter, 42, cried live on air as a result of the sweet two-minute video, starring Moz the Monster. Wiping away her tears, she said: "They always get me, Christmas adverts. Just move on, it's fine!" Joking that she was also feeling overly-emotional after attending Thursday night's star-studded ITV gala, Charlotte added: "We had a big night last night. I had a heavy night and then all of a sudden you give me a Christmas advert. Oh no!"

Charlotte Hawkins was in tears after watching the John Lewis Christmas advert

Her co-presenter Kate Garraway revealed that Richard Arnold has also become teary-eyed after watching the ad. "Yes – and it's known that I have a heart like a swinging brick!" he remarked. "Even I feel something at Christmas. [It is] absolutely spectacular."

The advert, which was created by Oscar-winning director Michel Gondry, tells the story of a little boy called Joe, who is kept awake at night by an imaginary seven-foot monster called Moz, who lives under his bed. Set to the Beatles song Golden Slumber, hauntingly covered by Elbow, the pair form a friendship, and stay awake all night to play together. But that soon has an effect on little Joe, who starts to struggle to stay awake during the day at school. He awakes on Christmas morning to find a gift from his imaginary friend, a night light to help him to sleep, meaning that it’s time for Joe and Moz to say goodbye.

STORY: The Corrs stun viewers with age-defying appearance on Good Morning Britain

Here it is, our 2017 Christmas ad #MozTheMonster pic.twitter.com/c7qPyD9ICE — John Lewis (@johnlewisretail) 10 November 2017

Charlotte and Richard weren't the only ones left in tears by the ad. Shortly after the video was released, fans took to Twitter to discuss the emotional clip. "Absolutely loved the new #JohnLewis Xmas ad. Had me in tears #MozTheMonster," one wrote. Another added: "Omg they've done it again #johnlewis #mozthemonster #feels."

STORY: Dancing On Ice: eighth celebrity contestant revealed