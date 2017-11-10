These three women are Meghan Markle lookalike finalists – who will win? Members of the public have until Monday to vote

Three women have made it to the final of a Meghan Markle lookalike competition, being hosted by Lorraine. TV star Lorraine Kelly, royal correspondent Camilla Tominey and Prince Harry lookalike Henry Morley whittled down the glamorous entrants to find three finalists. Only one will be crowned the winner of the Have You Got That Markle Sparkle? competition, and win a 12-month contract with lookalike agency Susan Scott.

Emma Kaler, 19, is a performance artist who was entered by her boyfriend's granny. If she won, she would use the platform to do more charity work and work with women's rights organisations. Royal fan Ria Ginley, 25, is a full-time show jumper and thinks Meghan is a great inspiration to other women. When she found out she'd reached this stage of the competition, she celebrated all morning with her mum.

Also in the running is 20-year-old Ashleigh Ridding, who is a trainee hairdresser. Ashleigh, who admits Meghan's humanitarian work, has been a princess before, dressing as Disney's Princess Jasmine for children's parties. Single Ashleigh would love to find her very own Prince Charming.

Members of the public have until Monday 13 November at 3pm to vote for their favourite Meghan lookalike. Phone lines opened on Friday morning. To cast your vote, dial 033012362 and add 01 to vote for Ashleigh Ridding, 02 for Emma Kaler and 03 for Ria Ginley. Lorraine announced the competition in mid-September, asking the public to apply by sending two photos of themselves, and a 250-word explanation on why they want to be a Meghan Markle lookalike.

Meanwhile, life is looking very rosy for the real Meghan. The Suits actress is wrapping up filming later this month in Toronto, after which it is widely speculated she will travel to London to see her boyfriend. Royal watchers are expecting Harry and Meghan to announce an engagement by the end of the year, with a spring or summer wedding to follow.