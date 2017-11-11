Rochelle Humes upset by Craig Revel-Horwood's Strictly score for Aston Merrygold The Saturdays star has spoken out about Aston's shock exit

Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes has spoken out about her friend Aston Merrygold's shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing. The star, who is married to Aston's JLS bandmate Marvin Humes, told The Sun of her surprise at the low score Aston received from Judge Craig Revel-Horwood. Rochelle said that the low mark of 'four' upset her, explaining: "I’m like ‘he did not deserve to be given a four’." The singer added that both her and husband Marvin were unhappy at the score.

Aston Merrygold and his dance partner Janette Manrara have left Strictly

On leaving the competition Aston took to his Instagram page and revealed he was 'gutted' at the result, which saw him lose the dance off to Mollie King and AJ Pritchard. The singer said in his post: "Guys life is great, I'm gutted obviously but... I'm not sad that it's over, I'm happy that it got to happen! Next stop and adventure being a daddy, oh and some music n tours... But daddy first ha!" he wrote. Aston and his girlfriend Sarah Lou Richards confirmed their baby news in September.

Rochelle Humes with her husband Marvin Humes

Craig himself responded to viewer speculation that he had sabotaged Aston's chances by giving him such a low score, telling The Sun: "That's rubbish. I gave a list of what was wrong with it on the night. And Mollie did a better dance in the dance-off." He added: "We didn't put him in the bottom two, the audience did."

Strictly judges from left to right: Craig Revel-Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

Craig also took to Twitter to defend his decision to keep Mollie and AJ in the dance competition. "Dear all, the judges vote on the dance-off alone NOT past performances or potential performances in the future," he wrote. "If you wanna have ur say VOTE."

Dear all the judges vote on the dance off alone NOT past performances or potential performances in the future! If you wanna have ur say VOTE — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) 6 November 2017

Singer Peter Andre has also jumped to the defence of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Janette Manrara, saying that her and Aston Merrygold's exit was "too early". The Mysterious Girl singer told HELLO! Online: "Janette was my partner on Strictly and I know she's an incredible choreographer. It doesn't sit well with me that Aston left so early."