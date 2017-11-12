Rachel Zane is married! Meghan Markle films wedding scenes for Suits Prince Harry's girlfriend says 'I do' on screen

Meghan Markle may have to wait for her fairy tale ending with Prince Harry, but her Suits character Rachel Zane finally married her Prince Charming. After season five’s cancellation of her wedding to character Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, the onscreen couple finally said “I do" in season seven.

Meghan Markle with her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams

In September, the show's creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline that fans would finally see Rachel and Mike marry. When asked if they would ever walk down the aisle, he responded: "I’m going to go ahead and say ‘Yes’, how’s that?" Now, with season seven’s filming nearing an end, the wedding was shot during an overnight shoot at Toronto's King Edward hotel.

Meghan as Rachel in TV show Suits Photo credit: Kleinfeld Canada

The crew arrived mid-afternoon and then filming started a few hours afterwards. Meghan, 36, is said to have worn the Anne Barge gown from Rachel's first wedding, saying her vows in front of cast including Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty. Meanwhile, Meghan's boyfriend Prince Harry had a busy weekend watching England play rugby at Twickenham on Saturday, and attended the Remembrance Sunday tribute at London's Cenotaph with other members of the royal family.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, a Suits source tells HELLO! that California-native Meghan is leaving the show. Since the start of her relationship with Harry, she has been leading quite the jet setter lifestyle going back and forth to London whenever possible. It’s only a matter of time until Meghan packs up her townhouse and makes the move across the pond.

Meghan and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

Meghan recently told Vanity Fair of her relationship with Harry: "We’re a couple. We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”