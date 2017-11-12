Spoiler! Stars and dancers devastated at seventh Strictly exit: watch their reaction Ruth Langsford and Jonnie Peacock faced each other in the dance off

There was shock all round on Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing as Ruth Langsford became the seventh celebrity to leave the dancing competition. Ruth and her professional dance partner Anton du Beke lost out in the dance off to Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse. Ruth and Anton had performed the Foxtrot but sadly all four judges chose to save Jonnie and Oti. Ruth and Anton received one of the greatest send-offs in the show's history with the other dancers and celebrities piling on top of the pair as they lay on the dance floor.

Ruth said of her time on the show: "I’m disappointed for Anton because he should be going to Blackpool. He’s made this whole thing so much fun, I’ve absolutely loved it, even the judges’ comments, even Craig’s - he knows I love him really!" She added: "All those wonderful people up there, they all deserve to be going to Blackpool. And you Anton Du Beke, are just the most fabulous man, so funny and you are a beautiful dancer and I hope we will be friends for a very long time.”

Anton said: “It’s a funny old thing this, getting voted off Strictly Come Dancing, it never gets any easier and this is, by far the most difficult. I feel a bit emotional and I don’t know why." He said of his time with Ruth: "The time we spent in the studio together rehearsing and laughing. The moment you jumped on me and wrapped your legs around my hips to the moment where we basically laid on the floor. You are amazing and I love you.”

On Twitter, fans were sad to see TV presenter Ruth leave Strictly. One said: "Aww well done for getting this far Ruthie, were all proud of you xx," while another fan wrote, "Greatest send off ever!!! Only Ruth and Anton could do that." One follower was very upset at Ruth's exit, posting: "Devastated, she had elegance, grace and beauty."

Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes had tweeted earlier: "Even if this all ends tonight I will always be grateful to @TheAntonDuBeke for sticking up for my Girl. I couldn't have wished her in better hands. Thanks to him and thanks to u if u voted." Ruth and Anton appear on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 13th November at 6.30pm on BBC Two.