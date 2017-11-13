Ant McPartlin 'excited' to be reunited with Declan Donnelly on I'm A Celebrity Ant and Dec are officially back!

Ant McPartlin has shared his excitement at being back in the limelight. The beloved presenter, who spent two months in rehab battling an addiction to alcohol and prescription pills this year, has been reunited with his co-host Declan Donnelly as they prepare for this year's I'm A Celebrity. Speaking at Brisbane airport, the 41-year-old shared: "I'm excited to be back, I can't wait. It's going to be a good show. I'm feeling great. The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up." The reality TV series returns to our screens for its 17th run on Sunday on ITV1.

Ant's partner-in-crime also shared his delight over their reunion, telling The Sun: "I'm looking forward to spending more time with him. It's brilliant to be back together, it's perfect. Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited." Over the past few weeks, several fans had previously feared that Ant would not be co-hosting the show this year, after he spent two months in rehab - but it's clear that the TV star is ready to return to work.

In August, the Britain's Got Talent host spoke to The Sun on Sunday, revealing how he hid his troubles from those close to him and his fans. "I was at the point where anything – prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs - I would take. And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous," he explained. "The doctors told me, 'You could have killed yourself.'" Following his stint in rehab, the presenter flew to LA to continue his recovery. His absence meant that filming for I'm a Celebrity was delayed until he returned to the UK.