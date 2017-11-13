Guess which EastEnders star is Lord Alan Sugar's niece! It seems Lord Sugar is related to the Mitchell family!

It seems Lord Alan Sugar isn't the only famous person in his family! His niece just happens to be EastEnders actress Rita Simons, who played the beloved Roxy Mitchell for ten years. Although they are not blood related, Lord Alan is married to Rita's aunt, Ann Simons. The former soap star, 40, has previously discussed her relationship with the outspoken businessman, describing him as a "lot kinder" in real life. She told The Mirror: "Sir Alan Sugar is my Uncle and he's much nicer in real life."

Lord Alan Sugar and Rita Simons are related

The actress added: "He loves all his grandkids and loves family time. Yes he's still straight talking, but he's a lot kinder. Occasionally we'll go to their house for dinner. We went to their place in Marbella for lunch last summer. But generally, it's funerals, weddings, bar mitzvahs and awards ceremonies." At the start of the year, Rita bowed out of the popular BBC soap alongside her on-screen sister Samantha Womack. The stars first appeared as Roxy and Ronnie back in 2007, when they were introduced as the cousins of Phil and Grant Mitchell. They went on to become popular members of the show in the decade since they arrived.

Lord Alan is married to Rita's aunt, Ann Simons

Speaking about her departure, Rita told the Herts & Essex Observer: "It was mutual, for a start, so you know, I wanted to go. A new boss came in, he wanted us to go, which we were all happy with. I had to get out of there, it was weird. I knew I had to get out of there because as an actor I needed to spread my wings." She added: "All this lot here, they're my family, so it's really hard to break away when you are so attached to your cast members, but I knew I had to go."