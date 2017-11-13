These two Coronation Street stars are twins in real life The child actors who play Joseph Brown and Hope Stape are twins

They say that working on a soap is like being part of one big family, and things couldn’t be closer to the truth for William and Isabella Flanagan. The adorable child stars play Joseph Brown and Hope Stape in Coronation Street, and are twins in real life. Last month, William made his debut as Joseph - who returned to the cobbles following his mum Katy Armstrong's death, while Isabella has been playing Fiz Brown's daughter Hope since the summer. Their proud dad Chris took to Twitter after William's first episode was aired on the TV on 30 October, posting a photo of the credits with both his twins names. He wrote: "Proud moment tonight, Will's first scenes on Corrie and whit his sister too!"

Proud dad Chris Flanagan revealed the family connection between Coronation Street's latest child stars

What's more, William and Isabella are also related to another soap star – big sister Amelia Flanagan – who plays April Windsor in ITV soap Emmerdale. Amelia, eight, has been highly praised for her portrayal of Marlon and Donna's daughter since she made her first appearance on the soap in 2014. April arrived in the Dales with Donna, played by Verity Rushworth – who was later killed off in dramatic scenes after committing suicide by throwing herself from a carpark rooftop. Since being in the show, the youngster has won a number of awards, including Best Young Actor at the British Soap Awards.

William Flanagan made his Coronation Street debut as Joseph in October

William's twin sister Isabella Flanagan plays Hope Stape

Joseph and Hope are cousins in the ITV soap

Actress Jennie McAlpine, meanwhile, who plays Isabella's mum Fiz on Corrie, has been pictured arriving in Australia on Monday. The 33-year-old actress is set to take part in the new series of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, which commences on Sunday 19 November. Jennie is said to have been on the show's wish list for some time now, and Corrie bosses have reportedly rescheduled filming for Fiz's storyline to allow the star to take part in the popular competition.