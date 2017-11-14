Craig Revel Horwood opens up about feelings towards Shirley Ballas Craig Revel Horwood has shut down reports that he doesn't get along with Shirley Ballas

Craig Revel Horwood has opened up about Shirley Ballas joining the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel, calling her an "excellent addition" to the team. Writing in his Radio Times half-term report for Strictly, Craig said: "We are there to score each dance, but we are also there to help the celebrities to improve. Shirley has been an excellent addition to the judging panel and is always very constructive in her advice."

Craig has opened up about Strictly

The theatre director also opened up about Aston Merrygold's shocking exit from the show, continuing: "Some celebrities start slowly and then quickly overtake the rest. Aston has already fallen and Alex could stumble at the next hurdle, whereas coming up the field steadily are Gemma, Joe and Davood… If you'd asked me a couple of weeks ago who would be in the final I'd have said, without a shadow of a doubt, Aston, Alexandra and Debbie. But we've already seen just how quickly things can change. All bets are off!"

Craig spoke fondly of Shirley

Craig previously spoke to The Sun after receiving backlash following Aston's exit from the show,with some viewers accusing him of giving the JLS band member an unfair score. He said: "That's rubbish. I gave a list of what was wrong with it on the night. And Mollie did a better dance in the dance-off. We didn't put him in the bottom two, the audience did." Taking to Twitter, he added: "Dear all, the judges' vote on the dance-off alone NOT past performances or potential performances in the future. If you wanna have your say VOTE."

Ruth Langsford was the latest celebrity to be voted off the show, and spoke about how disappointed she was for her partner, Anton du Beke. "I'm disappointed for Anton because he should be going to Blackpool," she said. "He's made this whole thing so much fun, I've absolutely loved it, even the judges' comments, even Craig's - he knows I love him really! All those wonderful people up there, they all deserve to be going to Blackpool. And you Anton du Beke, are just the most fabulous man, so funny and you are a beautiful dancer and I hope we will be friends for a very long time."