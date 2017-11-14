Rebekah Vardy completes the 2017 I'm A Celebrity line-up The 35-year-old has said she is 'not scared of anything'

Rebekah Vardy is the final star to join the 2017 I'm A Celebrity line-up. The 35-year-old, who is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, touched down in Brisbane Airport in Australia on Monday, pushing a number of suitcases and waving to onlookers as she made her way through the terminal. Speaking to the Mirror, Rebekah admitted she was looking forward to her stint in the jungle. "I'm excited, it's gonna be great," she said. "Am I scared of anything? Not at all." Rebekah has been married to Jamie since May 2016; together the couple share Finley, 11 months, and two-year-old Sofia, while Rebekah is also a mother to Megan, 11, and Taylor, six.

Rebekah Vardy was pictured arriving in Brisbane Airport on Monday

The first episode of the new series will air on Sunday 19 November. It's thought that two more surprise celebrities will join the show once it officially kicks off – just as they have on previous years. ITV are yet to officially confirm the 2017 stars, although a host of celebs have made their way to Australia this week, seen as a sure sign they will be heading into the jungle. The rumoured campmates are: Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo, Amir Khan, Rebekah Vardy, Saturdays singer Vanessa White, Jamie Lomas, footballer Dennis Wise, Corrie's Jennie McAlpine, Jack Maynard, Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

GALLERY: I'm a Celebrity contestants arrive in Australia – see photos

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will once again host I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity will once again be hosted by Ant and Dec this year, while spin-off show Extra Camp will be fronted by last year’s 'Queen of the Jungle' Scarlett Moffatt, Joe Swash and Joel Dommett. Ant and Dec were pictured arriving in Brisbane on Monday ahead of the start of the show, with 41-year-old Ant – who spent two months on rehab over the summer - telling reporters: "I'm excited to be back, I can't wait. It's going to be a good show, I'm feeling great. The flight was alright, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up."