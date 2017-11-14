Strictly Come Dancing's Ruth Langsford reveals son's emotional reaction to her exit Ruth Langsford was the 7th star to be voted off Strictly

She became the seventh celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. And appearing on Monday's Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Ruth Langsford revealed her son, Jack, sent her a sweet text message. Praising her family's support, the This Morning presenter told host Zoe Ball: "To have them there every single week... I mean, it's a big commitment from your family as well to come as well. Especially Jack - he's only 15 and he loved it - he was quite emotional on Saturday." Zoe then noted: "I know, you showed me a message which he sent you that was so beautiful, it was gorgeous."

Ruth Langsford was voted off Strictly this week

WATCH: Strictly judges react to Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke's fall

On Sunday evening, viewers watched Ruth and her professional dance partner Anton du Beke lose out in the dance off to Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse. Speaking about her time on the show, Ruth shared: "I'm disappointed for Anton because he should be going to Blackpool. He's made this whole thing so much fun, I've absolutely loved it, even the judges' comments, even Craig's - he knows I love him really!" She added: "All those wonderful people up there, they all deserve to be going to Blackpool. And you Anton Du Beke, are just the most fabulous man, so funny and you are a beautiful dancer and I hope we will be friends for a very long time."

Exclusive: Ruth Langsford reveals Strictly costumes have given her 'confidence boost'

Shortly after the exit, Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes tweeted: "Well it's #Strictly over and my darling @RuthieeL has no complaints. Thanks to the support of you amazing folk she had an amazing run with an amazing partner." He added: "I am feeling a lot of Love for her out there but I am also looking forward to having my Wife and our Life back."