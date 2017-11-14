Boris Johnson had no idea his dad Stanley, 77, was doing I'm a Celebrity The former MEP was spotted arriving at Brisbane airport on Monday

Boris Johnson's father Stanley has admitted he did not tell his son he was taking part in I'm a Celebrity this year. The former MEP was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport on Monday and said he was "excited" about his stint in the jungle. Stanley also revealed that his Foreign Secretary son had no idea he was going on the show, and that Boris is so out of touch with reality TV that he "may never find out". "I don't think Boris knows," Stanley told The Sun. "We were told strictly not to tell anybody. I haven't told anyone and I stick by the rules, I can tell you. I very much doubt he will ever hear about it. Don't tell me he's going to hear about it, it's very unlikely. Knowing Boris, he may never find out."

Politician-turned-novelist Stanley is perhaps the most surprising signing this year. When asked why he wanted to take part, the environmentalist said: "Just the idea to get away from everything sounds great. It'll be easy-peasy. I'm very scared of bears, but I think the trials will be all good."

Stanley Johnson, 77, is joining the jungle

Stanley spent three weeks in New Zealand before flying to Australia this week. He was pictured walking through Brisbane airport, wheeling three large suitcases as he gave a thumbs-up to photographers. ITV has yet to confirm the official I'm a Celebrity line-up, although various stars have been spotted arriving in Australia. Boxer Amir Khan, Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo have all been pictured Down Under. YouTube sensation Jack Maynard, 22, was the first celebrity to arrive last week.

Ant and Dec will present the series for the 17th time

Presenters Ant and Dec have also safely landed in the country and are gearing up to present their 17th run of the show. The series returns on Sunday 19 November, after a slightly delayed start to accommodate Ant's recovery. The TV star, 41, has spent the past year focusing on his health and admitted himself to rehab over the summer, after a knee operation left him addicted to prescription pills. The popular telly duo arrived in Australia together, with Ant looking on good form. "I can't wait," he told reporters. "It's going to be a good show. I'm feeling great. The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up."