Sophie Faldo, winner of the Great British Bake Off, has opened up about her reaction to Prue Leith's tweet, in which the TV judge prematurely announced the winner of the show, and revealed that she was the person who called Prue's assistant to alert her to the mistake. Speaking on Lorraine about the gaffe, Sophie said: "It [the tweet] had been up about 42 seconds and I spotted it. I had to read it a few times and go, 'That is what I think it is'. I quickly rang Prue's assistant and they got it down, but it was out." She added that she wasn't annoyed about the blunder, explaining: "It didn't make any difference to me. I knew… it just meant people knew a little bit early. It didn't change the outcome. A lot of news agencies were good at saying, we know, but we're not going to tell you, which was lovely."

She added that she wasn't annoyed about the blunder, explaining: "It didn't make any difference to me. I knew… it just meant people knew a little bit early. It didn't change the outcome. A lot of news agencies were good at saying, we know, but we're not going to tell you, which was lovely." Speaking about her plans after the show, Sophie revealed she'd love to write a book about patisserie. She said: "I really love patisserie; I really want to push that. I want to become credible in the baking sphere. [Then] I'd love to learn a skill; I love the idea of Dancing on Ice or Strictly. That appeals to me… so maybe."

The 2016 winner of the show, Candice Brown, will be competing on Dancing on Ice this year, and she recently opened up about the daunting competition. She said: "It's nerve-wracking! I started my training today. I take my first steps on the ice later on, my friends call me Bambi on Ice and that's just normal day-to-day!" The star also announced her engagement to partner Liam Macaulay a few weeks ago, telling HELLO!: "I get emotional because it’s been such an amazing year. I feel very lucky. I've had such incredible opportunities – Bake Off opened so many doors – and to top it off he puts a ring on it."