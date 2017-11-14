Find out what's coming up on TV this Christmas Check out what's coming up on Christmas TV this year

Christmas is nearly here, and we're celebrating by taking a look at just what to expect from our favourite TV shows over the most wonderful time of the year! So after enjoying some Christmas dinner and a few games with the family, here's what you have to look forward to while settling down with a box of Quality Street and a glass of mulled wine...

Call the Midwife

The Christmas special of the popular show will see all of our favourite midwives struggle to do their jobs during the coldest winter for 300 years in the 1960s, named the 'Big Freeze'. The show's producer Pippa Harris told Radio Times: "There’s some great material coming up. As we move through the 60s each year brings new developments: social developments, medical developments and musical developments! Of course, there was the Big Freeze which took place during the period we'll be covering in the next Christmas Special so that's something to watch out for."

The Christmas special will be set during the 'Big Freeze'

A Christmas Carol goes wrong

The team behind Peter Pan Goes Wrong is back for another classic play that doesn't quite go to plan! The show is a combination of slapstick and farce as a group of actors attempt to act out a play while things continuously go badly. Speaking about what viewers can expect, a statement from the BBC reads: "The following hour finds the Cornley gang trying to make the show work on 'live' television as they soon realise they are completely out of their depth with no idea how to direct a live studio or handle special effects and are having their own internal rivalries revealed on television. Plus, there's an angry professional cast trying to get back into the studio."

French and Saunders

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are reuniting to celebrate their 30th year anniversary over Christmas, and will spoof several popular shows from this year (including the Handmaid's Tale)! Speaking about their plans to parody relationship reality shows, Dawn said: "I am shocked by how they behave. You reckon they’d want to meet someone who would love, cherish and respect them."

Dawn and Jennifer are reuniting for a 30th anniversary special

Doctor Who

The Doctor Who Christmas special will see Peter Capaldi's 12th Doctor team up with the first Doctor (played by David Bradley) for his last ever outing at the Doctor before being replaced by Jodie Whittaker. The synopsis reads: "Two Doctors stranded in a forbidding snowscape, refusing to face regeneration. And a British army captain seemingly destined to die in the First World War, but taken from the trenches to play his part in the Doctor's story."

The Christmas special will be Peter's last episode as the Doctor

Strictly Come Dancing

A group of former Strictly Come Dancing contestants are dusting off their dancing shoes and coming together for the Christmas special of the popular competition! Kimberley Walsh, Robbie Savage, Judy Murray and Jeremy Vine will be among those returning for the festive-themed dancing show, and is traditionally shown in the evening on Christmas day.

Old favourites will return for the Strictly Christmas special

Victoria

The two-hour special of the popular period drama will air this Christmas, and the trailer seems to hint that the Queen's husband, Prince Albert, is taken ill. Speaking about the special, the show's creator Daisy Goodwin said: "I imagine it's going to be quite taxing but I know it's going to be utterly brilliant and there'll be a lot of snow in it."