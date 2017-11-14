EastEnders spoiler: Lauren Branning to discover Josh's link with Luke? Lauren Branning is played by Jacqueline Jossa, who is set to leave the soap soon

It won't be long before EastEnders fans see Lauren Branning work side by side with her handsome boss Josh Hemmings - but will she find out his real link to the Albert Square? The Walford favourite is set to make a shock discovery when she finds out James Willmott-Brown is his father, while Luke Browning is his brother. It was revealed back in September that Lauren – played by Jacqueline Jossa - and her sister Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) would be leaving the show, as part of a shake-up by new producer John Yorke.

Lauren Branning is one step closer to finding out the truth

STORY: Melanie Owen to return to EastEnders

A spokesperson said at the time: "We can confirm that Jacqueline and Lorna will be leaving EastEnders. They have both been wonderful to work with and we wish them all the best for the future." It's not known how the sisters will leave the show, but it's thought their exits could be part of a major Christmas storyline.

Loading the player...

Lorna, who has played Abi since 2006, has since spoken out about her exit from the BBC soap, revealing her that she is "just going along with it". Talking to the Metro, the 21-year-old actress revealed: "I've been here since I was ten so I am just going along with it, really. I have been here for a fantastic 11 years so I am just looking forward to what the future holds." Abi and Lauren are set for some dramatic times as they uncover the secrets of their father Max. A source told The Star. "It will be one of the biggest on-screen moments of the year. Sometimes a great storyline comes at the cost of losing some characters. The cast will be sorry to see them go."