Suits cast pose for group photo - and it might be their last together! Patrick J. Adams shared a photo of the Suits cast on Instagram

It's an end of an era! Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) and reportedly Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane) will not be returning to Suits next season. A new photo on Patrick's Instagram account showed the cast of the popular TV show sitting around a table, which was left without a caption. However, fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Won't be the same without Rachel and Mike ☹," while another said: "It's going to be so sad when you leave." A third added: "Looks like an end of an era – great show."

Are both Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle leaving Suits?

It was confirmed earlier this week that Patrick will bow out of the show at the end of series seven. A source told HELLO! that while USA Network has yet to confirm an eighth season, numerous cast members have signed on and are "excited to continue the Suits storyline adding that Patrick's decision to leave was fuelled by his desire to "pursue his other passions’’. The Canadian actor made his debut in the series back in 2011 as a fresh-faced uber-intelligent college dropout who slipped his way through the cracks to become an unlicensed lawyer. Over the years, Patrick went from being a primary cast member to also becoming an executive producer and a director, even working behind the camera on the show's milestone 100th episode earlier this year.

Meghan and Patrick play on-screen couple Mike and Rachel in Suits

In September, meanwhile, the show's creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline that fans would finally see Rachel and Mike marry. When asked if they would ever walk down the aisle, he responded: "I’m going to go ahead and say ‘Yes’. How’s that?" Now, with season seven’s filming nearing an end, the wedding was shot during an overnight shoot at Toronto's King Edward hotel.

Meghan with real-life boyfriend Prince Harry

While it hasn’t been confirmed, a Suits source previously told HELLO! that California-native Meghan will be leaving the show. Since the start of her relationship with Harry, she has been leading quite the jet-setter lifestyle going back and forth to London whenever possible. It seems only a matter of time before Meghan packs up her townhouse and makes the move across the pond.