EastEnders will air two episodes on 16 November – find out why Fans of the BBC soap are in for a treat on Thursday night

EastEnders fans, cancel your Thursday night plans. There are two episodes of the hit BBC soap being aired on 16 November – one at the regular time of 7.30pm and the second at 8.30pm. The reason for the double billing is to make way for Children in Need, which will be broadcast on Friday evening. It's not the first time EastEnders has been moved from its usual slot; at the start of the year, it was cancelled to make way for the FA Cup and in March, it was rescheduled because of a Six Nations rugby match. An episode was also moved in March due to Comic Relief.

The EastEnders cast will, however, be performing a musical song and dance extravaganza as part of the Children in Need fundraising efforts.Stars including Shona McGarty, Lee Ryan, Dean Gaffney, Richard Blackwood and Emma Barton will dress up for a singsong in Albert Square, performing classic West End musical tunes.

The EastEnders cast are set to perform a musical special for Children in Need

Other highlights include a Strictly Blue Peter segment, which will see past presenters from the children's show - Mark Curry, Diane-Louise Jordan, Anthea Turner, Tim Vincent, Konnie Huq and Radzi Chinyanganya - take to the dance floor with professional dancers in a bid to wind the Pudsey Glitterball Trophy. There will also be a number of special performances from the likes of Rita Ora, while Craig Revel Horwood heads up the cast of Annie from the West End. And fans are set to get their first exclusive look at the Doctor Who Christmas special in an exclusive sneak preview – but will there be a glimpse of brand new Time Lord Jodie Whittaker? Tune in to find out!