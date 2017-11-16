Brendan Cole opens up about relationship with Strictly's Shirley Ballas Brendan Cole joined Lorraine to set the record straight

Brendan Cole has appeared on Lorraine to set the record straight about his relationship with Shirley Ballas. The professional dancer, who was teamed up with Charlotte Hawkins this year, caused a stir when he argued against Shirley's comments about one of their dances during their time on the show, and reportedly shouted at her during Saturday's show. Brendan said: "I wasn't [hurling abuse at Shirley]. If someone is under-marked, we all shout out 'under-marked' – apparently, that means I'm hurling abuse at Shirley."

READ: Brendan Cole defends Charlotte Hawkins after Strictly criticism: 'I have no time for negativity'

He continued: "They've also said that I've been ignoring Shirley backstage, but I haven't seen Shirley backstage! Shirley, if I do ever see you backstage, I am going to ignore you out of principle! Shirley and I actually go way back. I don't necessarily like what she did to us on our journey, but the BBC are loving her, some of the fans are loving her too, although some are hating her."

Brendan was partnered with Charlotte this year

Brendan joked that he is like "marmite" himself on the show, adding: "I tend to get that reaction whenever I am on air – but I never mean any offence… I bring it upon myself. I tend to get a bit more argumentative than the rest of the pros. But I'll tell you a little secret, the rest of the pros in the changing room [talk about the judges]. Unfortunately, I can't control myself enough to keep my thoughts in the changing room. I have to do it live on air."

READ: Brendan Cole addresses Strictly Come Dancing quitting rumours after unceremonious exit

Brendan opened up about reacting to the judges comments

Judge Craig Revel Horwood also recently denied that he was feuding with Shirley. Chatting about Strictly in his Radio Times half-term report, he said: "We are there to score each dance, but we are also there to help the celebrities to improve. Shirley has been an excellent addition to the judging panel and is always very constructive in her advice."