The first photo for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them equel has been released along with the title: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The official account for the film released the news, writing: "In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts" along with a moving photo of the main cast, including a first look at Jude Law as a young version of Albus Dumbledore.

In the clip, Jude is sporting a long, blue coat with brown hair and a beard, and as the picture moves he looks over at the villain of the series, Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp), who stands on the opposite side of the picture. The photo also shows members of the original cast, with Eddie Redmayne's character, Newt Scamander seen looking from Tina to Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), who appears to be romantically involved with Theseus, Newt's older brother. The photo also features Jacob and Queenie, hinting that their romance will continue into the sequel, as well as Ezra Miller's character, Credence, who was thought to have been killed in the first film.

Fans were quick to react to the picture, with one writing: "Wow! I did NOT expect that to be the name for Fantastic Beasts 2. I love it," while another added: "I'm so happy I could cry!! Oh wait." The official synopsis for the film reads: "Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause – elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore."

It continues: "But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander." Warner Bros. added that the group of friends from the first film – Newt Scamander, Tina, Queenie and Jacob – will return for the sequel, and that stopping Grindelwald will "test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world".