Meghan Markle's Suits stand-in says goodbye to the star Meghan Markle's stand-in, Nicky Bursic, wished her well amid reports she is leaving Suits

Meghan Markle's body double on Suits has posted a snap of herself with the star, following reports that Meghan and her co-star, Patrick J. Adams, won't be returning for the next series of the popular law drama. Nicky Bursic, who was worked on the show for six years, posted a snap of the pair on set together, writing: "It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last two seasons @meghanmarkle. Though I've been on @suits_usa for six years, the latter two has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."

Meghan's stand-in wished the star well

The photo seems to confirm that Meghan will be departing the show with Patrick, who plays her onscreen partner, Mike. A source told HELLO! that while several cast members have signed on and are "excited to continue the Suits storyline", Patrick is leaving to "pursue his other passions". Patrick recently posted what could be the last ever photo of the cast together on his Instagram, and people were quick to comment about his departure from the show with Meghan. One fan wrote: "Please don't leave, I don't wanna believe the rumours," while another added: "An exceptionally talented group of incredible people."

Meghan Markle with her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams

The show's creator, Aaron Korsh, has been dropping hints at what fans can expect from season seven of the show, telling Deadline that Rachel and Mike are going to tie the knot. When asked if they would ever walk down the aisle, he responded: "I'm going to go ahead and say 'Yes'. How's that?" Now, with season seven's filming nearing an end, the wedding was shot during an overnight shoot at Toronto's King Edward hotel.