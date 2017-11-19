Simon Cowell's son Eric steals the show on The X Factor The adorable three-year-old made a cute introduction on the show's quarter-final on Saturday night

Simon Cowell's mini-me son Eric is the cutest! The three-year-old made a sweet appearance on The X Factor on Saturday night, replacing voiceover artist Peter Dickson at the beginning of the show by making the opening introduction himself. "It's time to face the music," he said into a microphone as he sat on his dad's lap. The youngster - who looked cute in a black-and-white striped top and orange headphones - is Simon's only child, who he shares with girlfriend Laura Silverman. The little boy soon had fans singing his praises on social media too. On Twitter, one wrote: "For me tonight on The X Factor, the star of the show is Eric Cowell." Another said: "Cute little Eric. Mini Simon Cowell in the rehearsals." A third added: "@simoncowell your son is sooo cute."

Although notoriously stern, there is no denying that Simon is a doting father. The music producer – who was recently suffered a nasty fall down the stairs in his London home – opened up about his fears of Eric finding him injured. He told The Sun: "[Eric] probably would have told me off, and I didn't want to worry him. He's only three… It does make you realise what's truly important in life." The music mogul previously revealed that his low blood pressure was to blame for his fall, explaining: "I'd gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy. Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs."

Simon welcomed Eric with partner Lauren on Valentine's Day in 2014. Earlier this year, Simon opened up about the joys of fatherhood, telling The Mirror: "You get through that first year and suddenly you realise you can talk with them and they've taken on your mannerisms and everything else. It is amazing."