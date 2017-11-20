Pink denies cringing during Christina Aguilera performance at AMAs Pink was praised for her own incredible aerial performance

Pink has categorically denied cringing during Christina Aguilera's AMA performance on Sunday night. The singer took to Twitter to set the record straight after a photo circulated online seemingly showing her grimacing during Christina's Whitney Houston tribute. During the show, some viewers shared the snap of Pink, with one tweeting: "Pink's face during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute has me rolling on the floor. #AMAs," while another added: "Pink's look speaks my thoughts about the Whitney tribute better than my own words could."

However, others were quick to defend the singer, with one writing: "@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. Stop creating something out of nothing." Pink retweeted that particular comment, adding: "Yes. THIS. Christina… killed it tonight for one of our favourite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's." Other fans pointed out that Pink was simply emotional about the performance, with one writing: "She actually loved it. My other thought was the lights were bright and she was squinting," while another added: "Shame on the show for putting you on the spot every 30 seconds during her performance too. Unnecessary!"

P!nk's face during Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute has me rolling on the floor. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a8y160BRyE — keaton bell (@keatonkildebell) November 20, 2017

The So What star also performed at the star-stuuded AMAs, and received widespread praise for her incredible aerial performance. Kelly Clarkson tweeted: "If anyone was wondering what @Pink is like in person, she’s the greatest human ever and I love her even more now after meeting/singing with her at #AMA's rehearsal... Can't wait for y'all to see our silk routine tomorrow." Katy Perry also wrote about her amazing performance, adding: "HOLY [expletive] @PINK'S @AMA PERFORMANCE IS THE STUFF OF LEGEND."