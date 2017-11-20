Heathrow's adorable bears are back for new Christmas advert The new Christmas Heathrow advert is here - and it's adorable!

Last year, Heathrow's Christmas advert – which followed the story of two elderly bears travelling through the airport to be reunited with their families for the holidays – melted viewers' hearts. Now, Mr and Mrs Bear are back in an adorable new story, which shows how the pair met, and how their relationship grew over the years.

READ: 5 of the best dairy-free advent calendars

The advert begins in 1967, with the couple meeting after Mr Bear leaves his hat and jacket on the plane where Mrs Bear is working as an air hostess. Over the years, the pair have a long distance relationship, which includes meeting up at the airport, before they go on to welcome little bears and see their family grow. At the end of the advert, Mr Bear is travelling alone, and can be seen looking at his wedding photo. He then goes through the airport by himself to be reunited with his whole family – including his wife – who was already with them. Viewers were quick to praise the sweet video, with one writing: "What a magical advert that is," while another added: "This is brilliant. Best Christmas advert of the year! Love @British_Airways through the ages too."

READ: This is how to get an IKEA Christmas tree for just £5

Mr Bear is back for a new advert

Heathrow's offering follows a number of other Christmas tearjerkers this year, including the John Lewis ad, which sees a little boy makes friends with the monster under his bed, and the Sky Cinema advert, in which a mother and daughter watch The Sound of Music over the years as the tradition is passed down to the next generation. M&S also pulled at heartstrings with its Christmas advert, showing Paddington Bear as he unwittingly helps a burglar put back all of the gifts he stole.