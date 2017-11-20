WATCH: Amir Khan terrified during first Bushtucker trial on I'm a Celeb See a sneak peek of Toff and Amir Khan taking part in I'm a Celeb's first Busktucker trial

Amir Khan looked completely out of his comfort zone as he took part in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here's first Bushtucker trial of the series. Joined by Made in Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, the pair faced 'Critter-Cal Rescue', with teaser footage showing show Toff trapped in a confined space with bugs, while Amir has to blindly put his hand into boxes containing various insects and animals, panicking as he tries to extract a star from a box containing a snake.

In the video, Amir first attempts to pull a star out of a box containing a large crab that was blocking the way, eventually moving on to another box, which contained the snake. He tells Ant and Dec: "Look, I can't do it man," to which Ant replies: "Listen, it's in there so get your hand in there and you can move on." Amir ends up trying to grab at the snake sat on top of the star, leading Ant and Dec to cringe while watching the action, with Ant telling his co-presenter: "He pulled a snake out! He pulled a snake out!" Meanwhile, Toff seemed to be deeply uncomfortable while stuck in a room with bugs, saying: "This is horrible… They're in my knickers!"

Ant and Dec reacted hilariously to the challenge

The new series of I'm a Celebrity premiered on Sunday night, and viewers were delighted to see Ant and Dec onscreen together following Ant's stay in rehab over the summer for painkiller and alcohol addiction. Teasing Ant, Dec began the show by saying: "Welcome to Australia! We are back and we are here for the next three weeks, your hosts with the most, me and the gorgeous Holly Willoughby." Ant responded: "Sorry, what?!" to which Dec replied: "Nobody was sure if you'd make it or not. We didn't know if you'd be here." Ant replied: "Unbelievable. I was always gonna make it, come on! I'm back my friend," before the pair shared an embrace.