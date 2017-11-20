Loading the player...

Love Actually coming to Netflix this Christmas Will you be watching Love Actually on Netflix this year?

Do you have a tradition of watching Love Actually every year? If so, Netflix is the place to go! The streaming site announced that they will have the popular rom-com over Christmas with a funny video on Twitter. Using the famous scene where Mark tells Julia he loves her using cards, they wrote: "Every Christmas we get the same question," accompanied by tweets from fans requesting that they include the film in their Christmas line-up. The video continues: "We hear you and we just wanted to say that Love Actually is coming to Netflix."

READ: Love Actually is going on tour! Find out the details

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the news, with one writing: "No need to stream it or dig around for the DVD, Netflix is gonna have it," while another added: "OH MY GOD I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS DAY I LOVE YOU." The film will be available from 14 December, along with several other exciting Christmas additions.

Others films coming to Netflix for the festive season include Miracle on 34th Street, in which a little girl has to prove that Santa Claus really exists with the help of a lawyer, and A Christmas Prince, a new Netflix film about an aspiring journalist who is sent abroad to cover the story of a prince who will soon become king. The Christmas-themed horror film, Krampus, will also arrive on Netflix on Christmas day, which sees a boy accidentally summoning a demon to his home over the holidays.

READ: Andrew Lincoln thinks his Love Actually character Mark is a 'creepy stalker'

Netflix has also recently added several different new TV shows and films that might not be Christmassy, but are perfect to snuggle up to in the winter months. These includes Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, The Good Place and the second series of The Crown. Speaking about the upcoming new series of the popular show based on the royal family, Matt Smith said: "As with any relationship in good drama, it exposes the frailties and the difficulties. We linger on the things that hinder them."