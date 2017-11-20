Is this the next I'm a Celebrity star set to enter the jungle? Scottish MP Kezia Dugdale is expected to join this week

I'm a Celebrity returned to screens on Sunday night, with a total of ten stars joining the line-up. The reality TV show is traditionally full of surprises, with more campmates expected to arrive in Australia later this week. One of them is Kezia Dugdale, former deputy leader of the Scottish Labour party. Kezia, 36, reportedly touched down over the weekend and her alleged signing has caused quite the uproar.

Kezia has reportedly not been given her party's signing. Her successor Richard Leonard said he was a "bit disappointed" by her decision to join the competition. He also added that the party would have to talk about her future position as a representative for the Labour party when she returns. Scottish Labour MP Jenny Marra took to Twitter to express her outrage at Kezia's new move. She tweeted: "Election to parliament is a privilege to serve and represent people. It's not a shortcut to celebrity."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has added his opinion to the debate and said: "It's her choice to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! I don't think it's appropriate to suspend someone from the party for doing that. That's her choice." According to the BBC, it is understood Kezia will donate her salary to charity whilst she is away competing in the reality show.

The Scottish politician quit as leader back in August after saying it was time to "pass on the baton" to someone else and insisted that she was leaving the party in a much better state than what she found it in. Kezia said the party needed a new leader with "fresh energy, drive and a new mandate". Mr Corbyn thanked Kezia for her time and effort, saying: "Kezia became Scottish leader at one of the most difficult times in the history of the Scottish Labour Party, and the party's revival is now fully under way, with six new MPs and many more to come. I want to thank Kez for her tireless service to our party and movement."