Jennie McAlpine has only been in the jungle on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! for a couple of days, but the Coronation Street star broke down in tears after discussing her toddler, Albert, with her fellow camp mates, admitting that she was missing her young son. Jennie had been discussing her son with Shappi Khorsandi before she went into the camp toilet and could be heard crying.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph to the camera, she said: "I really like Shappi a lot. Me and her have both got little ones, her little girl is 4 and my little boy is 3. We're trying not to talk about it too much, missing home and the little ones. I got a bit teary in the loo. I was just thinking about missing home and my little boy."

Jennie teared up talking about her children

The star was soon to perk up by thinking of the positives, adding: "Albert didn't quite get the concept of where I was going so I said I was off to work and there might be crocodiles which he thought was really strange. So I bought him a toy one to cuddle! I absolutely know Daddy and Albert will be having the best time together and they'll be having loads of fun, so yeah, I have to brave for them."

The second episode of the popular reality show aired on Tuesday night, and revealed that the campmates went hungry when Amir Khan quit the Bushtucker Trial due to a fear of snakes, which frustrated his fellow campmate, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, who had been stuck in a room filled with insects during the challenge. Speaking about the trial, she said: "There was no way I would leave the box before the end of the trial - it was horrible."