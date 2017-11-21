Two new I'm a Celebrity stars arrive in jungle via helicopter – see photos Iain Lee and Kezia Dugdale are joining the 2017 line-up

Two new contestants are set to join I'm a Celebrity later this week. Politician Kezia Dugdale, former deputy leader of the Scottish Labour party, and broadcaster Iain Lee, best known for co-presenting The 11 O'Clock Show, have been pictured boarding a helicopter in Surfers Paradise, Australia. Both contestants were dressed in their jungle uniform – red trousers, a khaki top and matching trilby hat. Iain brimmed with confidence as he gave a thumbs-up while sat in the chopper, with Kezia looking just as excited as she waved at the cameras.

The pair are due to arrive in the jungle on Tuesday, just as the ten original contestants are starting to get settled. ITV bosses are hoping that Kezia, 36, and Iain, 44, will ruffle a few feathers in the camp. A source told The Sun: "Iain isn't afraid to speak his mind. He regularly rants and raves on his TalkRadio show and his listeners should expect the same from him in the jungle." The insider added: "He will not bite his tongue and is sure to break the harmonious camp's current mood very quickly. Expect fireworks."

Iain Lee looked thrilled to be joining the show

The pair will join Vanessa White, Stanley Johnson, Dennis Wise, Jennie McAlpine, Amir Khan, Shappi Korsandi, Jack Maynard, Georgia Toffolo, Rebekah Vardy and Jamie Lomas, who are settling into jungle life. On Monday night, viewers saw Olympic boxing champion Amir and Made in Chelsea's Toff take part in the first Bushtucker trial of the series – the 'Critter-Cal Rescue'. Amir had to blindly put his hand into boxes containing various insects and animals, and panicked as he tried to extract a star from a box containing a snake.

Kezia Dugdale is also jetting into the camp

"Look, I can't do it man," Amir said, to which presenter Ant replied: "Listen, it's in there so get your hand in there and you can move on." Amir gave up the challenge, screaming: "I'm a celebrity… get me out of here!" His failed attempt left campmates in shock, as they were subjected to another night of rice and beans. "Why did you say that? We're not going to eat!" said Toff. Realising Amir really didn't know what he had signed up for, Ant laughed: "You really haven't seen the show before have you? We don't take it easy on you."