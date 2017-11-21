Rebekah Vardy's family hit out at controversial I'm A Celebrity 'occupation' The 35-year-old is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy

Rebekah Vardy's family and friends have hit out at ITV after her job was described as a 'Footballer's Wife' on her official I'm A Celebrity profile. The 35-year-old’' loved ones have taken over her social media accounts during Rebekah's stint in the jungle, and took to Instagram to criticise her I'm A Celebrity profile shot, which lists her 'occupation' as a 'Footballer's Wife'. Reposting the picture, they wrote in the caption: "Becky's 'occupation' is a Full time Mum. A woman isn't defined by her husband's job. #eyeroll."

Rebekah Vardy has been married to footballer Jamie since May 2016

Fans of the star were quick to agree, with one writing: "WOW some people just can't see it from Becky's side - being a full time mum is a full time job! There really is no need to be so nasty, what is wrong with people these days!" A second added: "Ignore those jealous bitter people! Most of them people would love to be in your position!! Enjoy your life and grab everything good and exciting life throws at you!! And massive good luck in the jungle! Can't wait for tonight to watch it!!! ❤️💗." A third remarked: "Good luck… and forget the haters!"

Rebekah has been married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy since May 2016. Together they share two children, daughter Sofia, two, and 11-month-old son Finley, while Rebekah is also a mother to Megan, 11, and Taylor, six, from previous relationship. The star has taken issue with the 'WAG' title in the past, telling the Daily Star last year: "A lot of these wives and girlfriends have got so much more to give and have careers of their own. A lot of my friends are really intelligent and I don't think they get the credit they deserve. Many are also working mums. They are not arm candy and not just a wife or girlfriend of a footballer."

Prior to her arrival in the jungle, Rebekah revealed that it was her children who convinced her to sign up to the jungle reality show. "I had to think for a while," she admitted. "I spoke to my kids and my eldest, Meghan, said, 'OMG mum, you have to do it. I love that show and I really want you to do it. I will be so proud of you and if you don't do it, I won't speak to you again. Then when they found out they could come to Australia with me, they were so excited."