Dancing on Ice hasn't returned to screens yet, but it's already had its fair share of drama. According to The Sun, two professional skaters, Meg Marschall and Lloyd Jones, have left the show after they couldn't stop arguing backstage. American dancer Meg, 25, and her on-off boyfriend Lloyd, 29, clashed so much that show bosses had to intervene. All parties agreed that the skaters should resign. "Meg and Lloyd have a lot of history and thought they could bury the hatchet and be on the same show," a source said. "But they couldn't do that and it resulted in ugly rows backstage causing them to be hauled in by production. Everyone agreed that the best course of action would be to let them go. And they've now been replaced."

An ITV spokesperson said: "Megan and Lloyd have left the show for personal reasons. They will be replaced by Alex Murphy and Mark Hanretty. None of the professional skaters begin training with their celebrity partners until next week." Meg was due to perform with Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, while Lloyd had been paired with James Middleton's girlfriend, Donna Air.

Meanwhile, the other professional pairings have been revealed as follows: Hamish Gaman and Perri Shakes-Drayton, Sylvain Longchambon and Stephanie Waring, Matej Silecky and Brooke Vincent, Vanessa Bauer and Jake Quickenden, Brandee Malto and Antony Cotton, Ale Izquierdo and Max Evans, Matt Evers and Candice Brown, Dan Whiston and Cheryl Baker, Melody Le Moal and Monty Panesar and Brianne Delcourt and Alex Beresford.

Dancing on Ice will return to screens in January. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will reprise their roles as presenters, while Jason Gardiner, professional ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and newcomer Ashley Banjo will sit on the judging panel. Each week, the beloved ITV series will see celebrities and their professional skaters perform on the ice in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home.