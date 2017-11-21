Emmerdale's Lucy Pargeter's secret connection to Boyzone revealed The soap star revealed that she used to be in a pop band in the late nineties

Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter is best known for her role as Chas Dingle in the ITV soap, but before her acting career took off, the TV star was in fact in a band. Chatting to Woman magazine, the mother-of-three revealed that she used to be part of the band Paperdolls – who formed in the nineties. What's more, the band were supporting hit boyband Boyzone. "I was once in a pop band supporting Boyzone," she said. "It was a laugh. We went from thinking we were just a few girls getting together and doing a few songs, to getting signed by a record label and touring."

Before becoming Chas Dingle, Emmerdale actress Lucy Pargeter was in a band

Lucy, who has played Chas since 2002, recently reprised her role in the soap following her maternity leave. The TV star became a proud mum of three back in April, after welcoming baby twin daughters Betsy and Missy with her partner, Rudi Coleano. The pair also share an 11-year-old daughter, Lola. A spokeswoman for Lucy said: "Lucy Pargeter and Rudi Coleano are delighted to announce the birth of their twin girls who were born on Thursday, April 13. All are happy and healthy and Lola is delighted to have finally become a big sister." Chas was temporarily written out of the show, seeing her taking Liv to Ireland. Since returning, she has been involved in a love triangle with Paddy Dingle, and his ex-wife Rhona Goskirk.

Lucy's band Paperdolls supported Boyzone on tour

The actress previously revealed that she took three months off from the soap after giving birth to her first daughter, Lola, and branded herself a "workaholic". She told the Mirror: "As soon as I told the bosses at Emmerdale I was pregnant they asked me how long I would want on maternity leave. But I just wanted three months and then straight back. I couldn't afford to have too long off work – I have got two mortgages and a car. Working is a big part of me and my life and I wasn't happy to stay at home – I'm a workaholic."