WATCH: James Corden voices Peter Rabbit in cute new trailer – watch it here! James Corden opened up about the role of Peter Rabbit - see what he has to say!

James Corden stars as Peter Rabbit in the upcoming film, the Peter Rabbit Movie! In the sweet new trailer, the woodland animals, including Peter, Cottontail, Flopsy and Mopsy, enjoy all of the vegetables in a nearby garden until a new farmer, Mr. McGregor, attempts to keep them out by any means necessary.

In the new footage, Peter Rabbit reveals that the animals want their land back from the farmer. He says: "Who does he think he is?! This is our land… This is our ancestors' land! It's time to get our garden back." Domhnall Gleeson plays the mean farmer, while Rose Byrne plays Bea, an animal lover who lives just next door, and loves all of the animals, particularly rabbits!

Speaking about the film, James told People magazine: "Peter Rabbit is a timeless story with a classic character who is easy to love. Peter is the classic underdog – he's a rascal, he's mischievous, and he is fearless. He thinks he has power and ability beyond what's in him, as all children do." James is perhaps best known for his Carpool Karaoke segment on the Late, Late Show, which most recently starred Pink.

Domhnall also stars as Mr McGregor

