The Great British Bake Off's festive show to bring back favourite bakers Bakers including Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones are returning to the screen this Christmas

The Great British Bake Off fans will be delighted to hear that there will be not one, but two special episodes aired over the Christmas season – seeing popular baking contestants return to the screen. Channel 4 is broadcasting The Great Christmas Bake Off and The Great Festive Bake Off, with returning contestants battling it out once again to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. There will be eight bakers in total, including Selasi Gbormittah, 31, and Val Stones, 67. Paul Jagger, 51, is also in the line-up, having impressed in series six with his lion bread.

STORY: Selasi Gbormittah talks to HELLO!

I never dreamed I would have baked in the tent but to be given a second chance is magical. It was such an honour to bake along with my friend Selasi again and to bake for the first time with Becca and Paul #gbbo #christmas @britishbakeoff @radiotimes @channel4 @becalynepirkis @pauljagger31 @selasigb @redrowhomes A post shared by Val Stones (@valcake.walks) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:16am PST

The Great British Bake Off favourites are set to return to the screen this Christmas

Earlier in the month, Sophie Faldo was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off, although her victory was revealed prematurely when Prue accidentally tweeted the result before the episode aired. Sophie later spoke out about her reaction to the mistake while on Lorraine. She said: "It [the tweet] had been up about 42 seconds and I spotted it. I had to read it a few times and go, 'That is what I think it is'. I quickly rang Prue's assistant and they got it down, but it was out." She added that she wasn't annoyed about the blunder, explaining: "It didn't make any difference to me. I knew… it just meant people knew a little bit early. It didn't change the outcome. A lot of news agencies were good at saying, we know, but we're not going to tell you, which was lovely."

Selasi Gbormittah - pictured with judge Paul Hollywood - is one of the past contestants returning

Prue had been in Bhutan at the time, and tweeted congratulating the winner after getting the time difference mixed up. The judge told the Press Association after it happened: "The time difference is massive. I thought that they got it six hours ago." After deleting her original tweet where she congratulated the winner, she wrote: "I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO." A spokesperson for Channel 4 said: "Prue has just tweeted an apology to fans. We have no further comment."