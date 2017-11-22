Georgia Toffolo reveals crush on fellow I'm a Celeb camp mate Toff's crush on a fellow camp mate might just surprise you!

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has revealed that she has a somewhat surprising crush on one of her campmates – Stanley Johnson! The Made in Chelsea star and Boris Johnson's dad had to take on a Dingo Dollar challenge together on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, and Toff admitted that she had a "thing" for politicians, saying: "I have always said I do have a thing for older politicians before I came in here... and can confirm that is still standing!"

Toff admitted she has a crush on Stanley

Fans were quick to praise the pair's cute relationship, with one tweeting: "Who would have thought Stanley and Toff would be the dream team #ImACeleb," while another added: "Stanley and Toff, really believe they will give ant and Dec a run as the best double act on this show #imaceleb #imacelebrity." A third person jokily added: "So glad that Jack's gone so I can focus on the true power couple of Stanley and Toff."

Toff took part in the Dingo Dollar challenge with Stanley

Jack Maynard quit the jungle after a number of offensive tweets written by the star several years ago emerged. In a statement, his publicist said that Jack was "unable to respond" to the allegations and that it was "only fair" he have the opportunity to defend himself. The statement read: "In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! - filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world, he has been unable to respond to…. Jack agrees with this decision, which was made by his representatives and ITV and thanks everyone who has supported him in the show this far."