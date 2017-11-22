You will never guess what Jerry Maguire's child star is up to now Jonathan Lipnicki rose to fame at the age of six starring alongside Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger in Jerry Maguire

Jonathan Lipnicki is all grown up, and about to step back into the spotlight once again. The actor shot to fame at the tender age of six, starring alongside Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger in the hit 1996 American blockbuster Jerry Maguire, and was just aged nine when he took on his second major screen role, playing George Little in family film Stuart Little. Now 27, Jonathan is set to appear on the TV screen over in the UK, starring in series four of E4's popular Celebs Go Dating.

Johnathan will appear alongside the likes of Love Island's Mike Thalassitis and TOWIE's Gemma Collins, in the hope of finding romance. Other well-known faces set to take part include singer Tallia Storm, double Olympic Taekwondo champion Jade Jones, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson and Ollie Lock, and comedian London Hughes.

STORY: Love Actually coming to Netflix this Christmas

Child star Jonathan Lipsinki is all grown up

Jonathan arrived in London earlier in the week, and appears to be suffering from jetlag following his journey. He took to Twitter on Tuesday, telling fans: "Just woke up and it's 8.30pm here hahaha." The actor also showed his support for fellow Celebs Go Dating contestant Tallia Storm, urging fans to buy her album.

Alongside his acting career, Jonathan has also trained in mixed martial arts, and has also been involved in a lot of charity work, supporting causes including Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. However, it hasn’t always been easy for the star, who earlier in the year spoke out about his struggles with anxiety and depression following the success of Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little.

Jonathan shot to fame in Jerry Maguire at the age of six

In an interview with TooFab in March this year, Jonathan opened up about the extent of his suffering, telling the publication: "I've been in treatment for a very long time because I had a very serious problem with anxiety and depression. I felt like I didn't know how my life was going to end up. It was the lowest point of my life."

The actor later appeared in family favourite Stuart Little

The actor also revealed on Instagram that he was bullied throughout his school life. In a heartfelt post, he told fans that he suffered with daily panic attacks as a result, but encouraged everyone to "chase their dreams", ending the post with: "It's amazing how mean people peak in their teens. Thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support me. I love you and I hope that sharing this can shed a little light in a positive way."