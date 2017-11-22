Piers Morgan forced to apologise to Ben Fogle live on air The animal campaigner was upset after being dropped from Good Morning Britain on Wednesday

Piers Morgan had to apologise to Ben Fogle on live television on Wednesday, after the animal campaigner's interview was dropped from Good Morning Britain. Ben – who was due to go on air to discuss the issue of single use plastics ruining the ocean – found out last minute that he was no longer required for the show, with the segment having been replaced in favour of one with a headteacher. Ben took to Twitter to vent his frustration, telling fans: "I’m afraid @GMB have decided to drop the segment on single use plastics. Sorry everyone. I tried." In a second tweet, he added: "Cut off air by ITV on Monday talking about animal welfare and pulled off air by ITV on Wednesday from talking about single use plastics. Maybe I am just too boring......"

Ben also sent a direct message to presenters Piers and Susanna Reid, believing that his interview had been replaced by a controversial dating guru. He wrote: "Dear @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 I hope you found the dating guru more fulfilling than my dropped Single Use plastics segment? Here’s a link to the story in case you care."

At the end of the show, Piers took the opportunity to address the issue and explain that Ben's appearance was in fact replaced by an interview with a school teacher. He said: "I just want to apologise to Ben Fogle, we had to drop his segment today. He's not happy and he's tweeted about it. He's right not to be happy – it's a very serious cause." The TV presenter then offered: "Ben, if you're watching, we would love to get you in next Monday or Tuesday if you're free to talk about the Blue Planet plastics debate. We're very sorry we had to drop you for the school teacher, but that is also an important issue."

Piers also sent an apology to Ben on Twitter. He said: "Ben, very sorry you were dropped at last minute for the schoolteacher (not the dating *expletive*) interview. Please come back next week so we can discuss this vital issue properly." Ben then accepted the apology, telling Piers that it was his children that he should be saying sorry to. He is now set to appear on This Morning on Thursday to discuss the same issue.